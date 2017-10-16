'We threw it away', admits Kerrigan 16 October 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. A dejected Conor Horgan and Ciaran Dalton of Nemo Rangers.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Paul Kerrigan summed up the mood in the Nemo Rangers camp after they surrendered a big lead in yesterday's Cork SFC final.

Leading by eight points after a dominant opening and by seven four minutes into the second half, Nemo were odds on to win a record 20th Andy Scannell Cup, but hadn't counted on a stirring comeback by St. Finbarr's which culminated in Stephen Sherlock's late equalising point.

"I suppose we threw it away, to be honest," Kerrigan admitted in the Irish Independent.

"We could have been ahead by more at half-time and then they dominated midfield, we didn't deal with it quickly enough. We had two chances to put them away, myself and Ciarán Dalton, but we didn't."

The replay will be played as part of a Pairc Ui Chaoimh double-header with the Cork SHC final between Imokilly and Blackrock next Sunday, and the Cork captain is hoping the outcome will be the same two years ago when Nemo beat Castlehaven at the second attempt.

"We'll learn an awful lot," he recounted.

"We showed what we can do to them, we targeted the first ten minutes because they have beaten teams early. In the second half, we felt like we could score when we got into position but we couldn't win the breaks and get the momentum going forward."

"We've been here before so we can draw on that experience."