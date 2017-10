GAA tweets of the week 16 October 2017





Lamh Dhearg duo Paddy Cunningham and John Finucane celebrate with the Antrim SFC silverware.

The GAA's grassroots were in their element yesterday as county finals took pride of place across the length and breadth of the country…

In bed watching every club lifting their county title is what dreams are made off. Joy, family and emotion is what it's all about. #jealous — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) October 15, 2017

Hats off to @CorofinGAA on completing the 5 in a row! Incredible to think so many doubting them going into a final! #OneFinFiveFox #GAA — Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) October 15, 2017

Delighted that Kevin Martin is to be the next @Offaly_GAA hurling manager. An outstanding player and man. Good luck my friend. — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) October 15, 2017

Days like today don't get the same hype as All Irelands in September but it's such a memorable day for clubs all over. County finals galore. — Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) October 15, 2017

County camps. What a feeling. Been a long 24 years. @kilcargaa https://t.co/1XijnyxK9B — Ryan McHugh (@McHughRyan) October 15, 2017

24 year wait and we fucking did it! Can finally say I'm a county champion ...Delighted for… https://t.co/QlMue8Cy3o — Mark McHugh (@MarkMcHugh1) October 15, 2017

We have waited a long time for this.. @johnfinucane relief to finally get over the line.. @lamhdheargclg #Onelifeoneclub pic.twitter.com/4mXy7lZYj0 — Paddy Cunningham (@paddyc13) October 15, 2017

Chalk it down son pic.twitter.com/TH8L4PygBs — Paraic Sullivan (@SullivanParaic) October 15, 2017

Well done to @CastleknockGAA camoige team who won their championship final today in close encounter! #maithsibh — Ciarán Kilkenny (@CKKilkenny93) October 15, 2017

A couple of the stewards at our u16 final on Friday, including maybe the greatest ever no.11. pic.twitter.com/5jAtvT8qvb — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) October 15, 2017

Apologies, cow calved and just into game now. 23 mins played, SFL Div 1 Final - Devenish 0-6 v Ederney 1-4 pic.twitter.com/5H7gAXzqoh — Fermanagh GAA (@FermanaghGAA) October 14, 2017

HT in Dublin SF semi final. GAA at its best. pic.twitter.com/W0UeDC54kf — Brian Farrell (@Farlo84) October 14, 2017