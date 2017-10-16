O'Loughlin: it's great to be still there 16 October 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Clooney-Quin manager Fergie O'Loughlin.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Clooney-Quin manager Fergie O’Loughlin was looking at the glass half full rather than half empty after yesterday's drawn Clare SHC final against Sixmilebridge.

The underdogs will get another chance to end their 75-year wait for Canon Hamilton Cup honours after an injury-time free from captain Peter Duggan earned them a 1-16 to 0-19 draw. The equalising free - Duggan's ninth of the game - came just moments after Seadhna Morey had given the 'Bridge the lead for the first time.

“The Bridge probably went ahead at the best time in the game and it’s great credit to our lads that we responded,” O’Loughlin said in the Irish Examiner.

“It’s a pity we didn’t get over the line ourselves, but it’s great to be still there and to have a second county final in 75 years.

“The various writers, pundits and bookies must have seen very little of us all year because our work ethic has been absolutely fantastic. A lot of people have said that we’re one-dimensional, that it’s just the Peter Duggan show. You saw there it’s not.”