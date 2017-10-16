What they said … the weekend in quotes 16 October 2017





The Kilcar players, mentors and supporters celebrate with the Dr Maguire Cup after their Donegal SFC final victory over Naomh Conaill at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

“I’ve been fortunate to win an All-Ireland with Donegal, but to win a county title with my club is right up there.”



Patrick McBrearty summed up what Kilcar’s first Donegal SFC success in 24 years meant to him on a personal level.



“We’re not in the entertainment business. We played well in the semi-final and gave people their show. We had to come here to do a job and we’ve done that job.”



Their 0-7 to 0-4 win over Naomh Conaill may not have been pretty to watch but the result was all that mattered to Mark McHugh.



“We hurled as well as we have all year for a long period of time. We didn’t give them a chance.”



Shane Dowling and Na Piarsaigh produced the goods when it matter most against Kilmallock.



“County finals are there to be respected and I think the boys showed that today.”



Na Piarsaigh manager Shane O’Neill was proud of his team’s performance.



“I think we raised our game to a new level in the second-half and the way in which the guys up front took their scores served to inspire us.”



Orchard County star Charlie Vernon lined out a midfield for Armagh Harps as they claimed their first county senior title since 1991.



“I suppose we threw it away to be honest.”



Paul Kerrigan delivered an honest assessment after Nemo Rangers were held to a draw by St Finbarr’s in the Cork SFC decider.



“We’re just hungry again for the replay. We’ll go back, do our homework and try to star better.”



The ‘Barr’s came from eight points down to force a draw and captain Ian Maguire hopes they can learn from the experience.



“When we went to eight points all, the game was in the melting pot. On the plus side, our defence stood up well and I do think that today will bring us on.”



Clonmel Commercials have plenty of room for improvement ahead of their Munster Club SFC showdown with Dr Crokes, according to Charlie McGeever.



“We came here to play football and there were a few Kilcoo players maybe thought that they could get us intimidated by some of the things they were at, but it didn’t happen.”



Slaughtneil assistant manager John Joe Kearney hailed their players for not rising to the bait in Pairc Esler.



“A team tries to prepare for everything and be ready for every eventuality but this isn’t something you can plan for.”



Despite playing most of the game with 13 men, Ronan Sweeney and Moorefield scraped home against Celbridge in the Kildare SFC final.



“It was really sweet. We were written off coming into this final which is very unusual for Corofin. People said that the team was finished but a lot of them stood up today when the questions were asked, especially when we went down to 14 men.”



Manager Kevin O’Brien and Corofin proved their doubters wrong when completing a Galway SFC five-in-a-row.



“The ‘Bridge probably went ahead at the best time in the game and it’s great credit to our lads that we responded.”



Clooney-Quin’s dreams of Clare SHC glory remain intact after Peter Duggan’s stoppage time equaliser and coach Fergie O’Loughlin took his hat off to his players.



“A disappointing thing from our perspective was that we had the ball in the net twice and ended up with no goal. On another day they’d have been let go and we’d have ended up with the goals. But the important thing is we’re still in it. We showed good composure.”



Sixmilebridge manager John O’Meara wasn’t impressed with the display of the referee in Cusack Park.



“We weren’t firing on all cylinders but when the chips were down, I thought the boys showed huge class.”



Rhode were made to sweat by Clara in the Offaly SFC decider and manager Pascal Kellaghan admitted their performance wasn’t up to their usual high standard.



“On the line, it was heart-attack stuff, but we weathered the storm.”



Harry Murphy and Rathnew withstood a strong second-half display from Blessington to capture the Wicklow SFC silverware.



“If ever there was a game of two halves, that was it.”



The winners’ captain Leighton Glynn echoed his manager’s sentiments.



“The big thing was that we got a good start. I felt that was massive for us because when they go at you there are goals in them. We felt that if we could settle ourselves early on we would get on top.”



The game plan worked for Kieran Donnelly as Scotstown made it three Monaghan SFC wins in-a-row.



“I think they saved their best for last. That’s the best I’ve seen Scotstown playing all year and I’ve been at all their games.”



Magheracloone boss Frankie Doogan had no complaints after the final whistle in Clones.