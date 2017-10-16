A 'Super' achievement for Rhode's McNamee 16 October 2017





Rhode's Alan McNamee.

Rhode won a record 28th Offaly SFC title with a 0-12 to 0-9 victory over Clara yesterday.

Another record was set by their long-serving midfielder Alan 'Super' McNamee who collected his 10th senior football medal as 'The Village' nudged ahead of Tullamore at the top of the Offaly SFC roll of honour.

A memorable day for the McNamee family was capped when Alan's younger brother Niall accepted the Dowling Cup along with joint-captain Anton Sullivan. The recently-retired county star posted 0-8 in a man of the match display.