Mayo SFC: holders held as O'Malley fires Ballintubber into final 16 October 2017





Castlebar Mitchels' Danny Kirby.

Champions Castlebar Mitchels were denied a place in the Mayo SFC final by a last-gasp Jimmy Killeen equalising free for Garrymore.

The sides will replay their semi-final on Wednesday night after yesterday's 1-11 apiece draw at Elvery's MacHale Park. The Moclair Cup holders looked set for a comfortable victory when Danny Kirby's goal gave them a 1-7 to 0-4 lead at the start of the second half. But a Cathal Slatter major got a plucky Garrymore team back into contention before Mark Tierney brought them level.

David Stenson edged Castlebar back in front, only for Killeen to level from an acute angle.

Five points from Mayo captain Cillian O'Connor and 2-5 from play from the outstanding Stephen O'Malley helped Ballintubber to a comfortable 3-16 to 2-11 victory over Claremorris in the other semi-final.

Ballintubber, who needed a midweek replay to get past Hollymount-Carramore in the quarter-final, were in irresistible form in the first half as goals from Diarmuid O'Connor and O'Malley eased them into a 3-10 to 0-2 lead at the break.

Claremorris, who shocked Breaffy in the quarter-final, got in for two late goals, but the result was never in doubt.