McHugh delighted as Kilcar bridge 24-year gap 16 October 2017





Kilcar's Eoin McHugh and Dara O'Donnell of Naomh Conaill.

©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty. Kilcar's Eoin McHugh and Dara O'Donnell of Naomh Conaill.©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty.

Eoin McHugh made no attempt to hide his delight after Kilcar ended a 24-year wait for Donegal SFC honours with a low-scoring victory over Naomh Conaill in Ballybofey.

The manner of the victory didn't bother the wing forward in the slightest as he told the Irish News: “I can’t believe it.

“To be beaten so many times and then to come back and do it today it is just wonderful. Everyone was putting us down and it is just so great to get this victory. We don’t care and we won a championship.”

Naomh Conaill manager John Gildea accepted that his side's paltry tally of 0-4 was never going to be enough to win a county final.

“It is disappointing, Kilcar are a good side and we set out our stall to stop them as best we can,” he said.

“But at some point you have to try and go and win the game and four points will not win you a county final. Kilcar deserved it, they got the scores better and overall we can have no complaints.”