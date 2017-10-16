Crozier relieved to 'get across the line' 16 October 2017





Omagh captain Joe McMahon lifts the O'Neill Cup.

Omagh St. Enda's boss Paddy Crozier admitted his side were left hanging on for victory in yesterday's Tyrone SFC final.

St. Enda's survived a late comeback by Errigal Ciaran and a missed penalty by Peter Harte in the first half to land the O'Neill Cup and set up a mouth-watering Ulster club SFC quarter-final against holders Slaughtneil.

“Tyrone championship football, you’re never in control until the final whistle and so it proved to be there again today,” former Derry boss Crozier told the Irish News.

“We thought we were in the driving seat in the first half but Errigal Ciaran, in typical fashion, they’re always going to come back at you. But we’re absolutely delighted to get across the line.”

Meanwhile, Errigal Ciaran manager Pascal Canavan was left to rue his team's missed chances.

“Omagh were a wee bit more clinical in front of goals and probably that was the difference,” he said.

“The two teams were creating chances and they probably took more of them. There were a couple of goal chances in the first half, although we didn’t get too many in the second. Those can be costly misses, but good luck to Omagh on their success.”