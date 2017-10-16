Westmeath SFC: Loman's and Tyrrellspass set up final repeat 16 October 2017





St Loman's John Heslin prepares to take a free.

St Loman's John Heslin prepares to take a free.

Holders St. Loman's and Tyrrellspass will face off in the Westmeath SFC final in two weeks' time for the third time in four years following their respective semi-final victories over Coralstown/Kinnegad and The Downs at TEG Cusack Park yesterday.

Three-in-a-row chasing St. Loman's were made to work hard for their 1-12 to 1-6 win over Coralstown/Kinnegad. Jack Cooney's underdogs trailed by just two points, 0-3 to 0-5, at the break, but three quick John Heslin points after the restart gave the Mullingar outfit breathing space. Former Offaly star Ken Casey and Ger Leech traded goals in the closing minutes as Luke Dempsey's charges prevailed.

In the first semi-final, Westmeath captain Ger Egan marked his return from injury with 0-9 (0-5 from frees) as Tyrrellspass defeated The Downs by 0-20 to 2-9. Denis Glennon was also to the fore for the 'Tidy Town' as goals in either half from Luke Folan and Andrew Kilmartin couldn't save their inexperienced opponents.