McIver rues indiscipline 16 October 2017





Kilcoo manager Paul McIver.

Kilcoo manager Paul McIver admitted that indiscipline cost his side dearly in their Ulster club SFC quarter-final loss to holders Slaughtneil.

The six-in-a-row Down champions had Dylan Ward and Eugene Branagan sent off for separate incidents involving the McKaigue brothers, Karl and Chrissy, as they slipped to 0-12 to 1-11 defeat in Newry.

“Look, these things happen in the heat of the battle and you can have no control over what an individual does. We really, really tried to work hard on our discipline and different things," McIver explained to the Irish News.

“I don’t know, we’ll have to sit down with Dylan [Ward], it’s not like him, Dylan’s never got sent off for us. Maybe it’s just one of those things. I think his was a swing back as a reaction to something that had happened previous.

“But, look, this is senior championship Ulster club football, you have to take the rough and tumble. That’s the learning – Dylan is only 21, Eugene [Branagan] is only 21, they’ll learn. It’s just hard on the older boys who have been through the mill.”