Toner the common denominator as Harps bridge 26-year gap 16 October 2017





The Armagh Harps players celebrate after winning the Armagh SFC title.

Twenty-six years after he scored the winning point in Armagh Harps' last Armagh SFC final success, it was fitting that John Toner should mastermind their return to the winner's enclosure yesterday.

Toner was euphoric after the Harps dethroned Maghery - who they also beat in 1991 - thanks to a 2-9 to 0-11 victory at the Athletic Grounds.

“It’s hard to describe,” held the Irish News.

“We’ve worked very hard for four years to get where we’re at. The boys put in a huge shift, particularly this year. In the second half, everybody stepped up, everybody did their job and we played really well.

“It’s different emotions between playing and managing and being a supporter. But it’s a fantastic feeling.”

Next up for the new holders of the Gerry Fegan Cup is an Ulster club SFC quarter-final against Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly.