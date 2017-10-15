Martin to take over Offaly 15 October 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Kevin Martin in action for club Tullamore.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Two-time All-Ireland winner Kevin Martin is set to be appointed Offaly senior hurling manager.



The Tullamore clubman has got the nod from the committee set up to find a replacement for Kevin Ryan and his name is to go before the next County Board meeting for ratification.



"Tullamore’s Kevin Martin has been recommended as the new Offaly Senior Hurling Manager," an Offaly GAA statement reads.



"The Committee comprising of Chairman Tommy Byrne, Secretary Eamonn Cusack and former Offaly players Pat Fleury and Martin Cashen as well as top referee Brian Gavin have recommended, subject to ratification at the next County Committee meeting, Martin’s appointment."



Martin made 74 League and Championship appearances for Offaly from 1993 to 2003, winning All-Ireland medals in 1994 and 1998.



He was was player manager of Tullamore when they bridged a 46 year gap to win the Offaly SHC in 2009 and also managed Clough Ballacolla to win the Laois SHC title in 2015.



The two-time All-Star also had a stint as Westmeath manager.



The rest of his management team will be announced at a later date