Results Round-Up: Sunday October 15
15 October 2017
Omagh's captain Joseph McMahon lifts the cup
In one of the most hectic Sunday's of the year we were served up some cracking matches. Here are a list of the day's results.
Ulster club SFC first round
At Pairc Esler
Slaughtneil (Derry) 1-11
Kilcoo (Down) 0-12
Antrim SFC final
At Glenavy
Lamh Dhearg 0-15
St John's 0-13
Armagh SFC final
At the Athletic Grounds
Armagh Harps 2-9
Maghery 0-11
Cork SFC final
At Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Nemo Rangers 0-14
St Finbarrs 0-14
Donegal SFC final
At MacCumhaill Park
Kilcar 0-7
Naomh Conaill 0-4
Galway SFC final
At Tuam Stadium
Corofin 2-12
Mountbellew-Moylough 0-9
Kildare SFC final
At Newbridge
Moorefield 0-11
Celbridge 0-9
Laois SFC final
At O’Moore Park
Portlaoise 3-13
Ballylinan 0-10
Louth SFC final
At Gaelic Grounds
Newtown Blues 2-10
Dundalk Gaels 0-5
Monaghan SFC final
At Clones
Scotstown 2-17
Magheracloone 0-13
Offaly SFC final
At O'Connor Park
Rhode 0-12
Clara 0-9
Tipperary SFC final
At Semple Stadium
Clonmel Commercials 2-9
Killenaule 0-8
Tyrone SFC final
At Healy Park
Omagh 0-10
Errigal Ciaran 0-8
Wicklow SFC final
At Aughrim
Rathnew 3-8
Blessington 0-12
Carlow SHC final
At Netwatch Cullen Park
Mount Leinster Rangers 3-17
Naomh Eoin 0-17
Clare SHC final
At Cusack Park
Clooney-Quin 1-16
Sixmilebridge 0-19
Kerry SHC final replay
At Austin Stack Park
Ballyduff 4-13
Lixnaw 1-19
Limerick SHC final
At the Gaelic Grounds
Na Piarsaigh 1-22
Kilmallock 2-14
London SHC final
At Ruislip
Kilburn Gaels 1-16
Robert Emmetts 0-14