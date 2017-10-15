Results Round-Up: Sunday October 15 15 October 2017





In one of the most hectic Sunday's of the year we were served up some cracking matches. Here are a list of the day's results.

Ulster club SFC first round

At Pairc Esler

Slaughtneil (Derry) 1-11

Kilcoo (Down) 0-12

Antrim SFC final

At Glenavy

Lamh Dhearg 0-15

St John's 0-13

Armagh SFC final

At the Athletic Grounds

Armagh Harps 2-9

Maghery 0-11

Cork SFC final

At Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Nemo Rangers 0-14

St Finbarrs 0-14

Donegal SFC final

At MacCumhaill Park

Kilcar 0-7

Naomh Conaill 0-4

Galway SFC final

At Tuam Stadium

Corofin 2-12

Mountbellew-Moylough 0-9

Kildare SFC final

At Newbridge

Moorefield 0-11

Celbridge 0-9

Laois SFC final

At O’Moore Park

Portlaoise 3-13

Ballylinan 0-10

Louth SFC final

At Gaelic Grounds

Newtown Blues 2-10

Dundalk Gaels 0-5

Monaghan SFC final

At Clones

Scotstown 2-17

Magheracloone 0-13

Offaly SFC final

At O'Connor Park

Rhode 0-12

Clara 0-9

Tipperary SFC final

At Semple Stadium

Clonmel Commercials 2-9

Killenaule 0-8

Tyrone SFC final

At Healy Park

Omagh 0-10

Errigal Ciaran 0-8

Wicklow SFC final

At Aughrim

Rathnew 3-8

Blessington 0-12

Carlow SHC final

At Netwatch Cullen Park

Mount Leinster Rangers 3-17

Naomh Eoin 0-17

Clare SHC final

At Cusack Park

Clooney-Quin 1-16

Sixmilebridge 0-19

Kerry SHC final replay

At Austin Stack Park

Ballyduff 4-13

Lixnaw 1-19

Limerick SHC final

At the Gaelic Grounds

Na Piarsaigh 1-22

Kilmallock 2-14

London SHC final

At Ruislip

Kilburn Gaels 1-16

Robert Emmetts 0-14