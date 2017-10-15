Clare SHC final: Duggan to the rescue for Clooney-Quin 15 October 2017





Clooney-Quin's Peter Duggan with Derek Fahy of Sixmilebridge Clooney-Quin's Peter Duggan with Derek Fahy of Sixmilebridge

Sixmilebridge and Clooney-Quin will have to renew acquaintances to determine the Clare senior hurling championship winners for 2017.

The sides played out an entertaining draw - Sixmilebridge 0-19, Clooney-Quin 1-16 – in front of 5,455 supporters at Cusack Park today.

Featuring in their first final in 73 years, Clooney-Quinn took the game to their more illustrious opponents straight from the off but a Seadna Morey stoppage time point appeared to have dashed their dreams of outright success.

As events transpired, however, there was still time for Peter Duggan, who accumulated a personal tally of 0-10, to send over an equalising free with the last puck of the game so a replay is now required to separate the sides.

Clooney-Quinn showed no signs of nerves early on and, boosted by Ronan O’Donnell’s 19th minute goal, they enjoyed a 1-9 to 0-9 advantage at the halfway stage.

With top scorer Jamie Shanahan (0-9) prominent, Sixmilebridge looked to have timed their run to perfection but Duggan had other ideas and rescued a deserved draw for the underdogs.

Sixmilebridge - D Fahy; N Purcell, P Fitzpatrick, B Fitzpatrick; A Quilligan, S Morey (0-3), C Morey (0-1); B Carey, K Lynch; C Malone, J Shanahan (0-9, 3f, 2’65), A Morey (0-2f); B Corry (0-2), S Golden (0-1), A Mulready. Subs: C Deasy for K Lynch, N Gilligan (0-1) for A Mulready, G Whyte for B Carey.

Clooney-Quin - K Hogan; R McNamara, S McNamara, B McInerney; C Duggan, C Harrison, D Murphy; P Ward, R Taylor (0-2); J Corry, M Corry (0-2), F Lynch (0-1); R O’Donnell (1-1), P Duggan (0-10, 8f, 1’65), D Hannon. Sub: M Daffy for D Hannon.

Referee - A Heagney.