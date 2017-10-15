Cork SFC final: Sherlock salvages a draw for battling 'Barr's 15 October 2017





Nemo Rangers' Tomas O Se and Enda Dennehy of St. Finbarrs Nemo Rangers' Tomas O Se and Enda Dennehy of St. Finbarrs

Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s must meet again to decide who will take home the Cork senior football silverware.



The two city rivals finished levelled on 0-14 apiece after the ‘Barr’s staged a Lazarus-like second-half comeback.



Seven points down early in the second-half, the Ian Maguire captained outfit displayed great heart to fight their way back into contention and their efforts were rewarded with three late points from Stephen Sherlock.



Left corner-forward Sherlock sent over eight points in total but the signs were ominous early on for his team as Nemo raced into an 0-8 to 0-0 lead.



At the half-way stage, Nemo had 0-10 on the board compared to St Finbarr’s 0-4.



With Maguire prominent, the ‘Barr’s’ threw caution to the wind in the second-half and fired over five points without reply to cut the deficit to 0-10 to 0-12 by the 47th minute.



Colin O’Brien stopped the rot with a point for Nemo but Sherlock ensured that the ‘Barr’s live to fight another day.

Nemo Rangers - M Martin; A O’Reilly, A Cronin, C McWhinney; T O Se, S Cronin, K Fulignati; A O’Donovan (0-1), J Horgan (0-2); B O’Driscoll (0-2), P Kerrigan, C O’Brien (0-2); C Dalton (0-1), P Gumley (0-2), L Connolly (0-4, 2f). Subs: J O’Donovan for K Fulignati, M Dorgan for J Horgan, C Horgan for B O’Driscoll.

St Finbarr's - D Murphy; A McCarthy, G O’Connor, D Quinn; C Lyons (0-2), S Ryan, J Burns; I Maguire (0-1), E Comyns; D O’Brien (0-2), M Shields, E Dennehy; C Myers Murray (0-1), R O’Mahony, S Sherlock (0-8, 6f). Subs: R Leahy for R O’Mahony, C Keane for D O’Brien, A O’Connor for C Lyons.

Referee - C Lane.