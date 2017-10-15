Kildare SFC final: 13-man Moorefield dig deep to claim title number nine 15 October 2017





St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge

St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge

Despite playing the majority of the contest with 13 men, Moorefield edged out Celbridge by two points in today's Kildare SFC decider at Newbridge.



The chances of Moorefield going one step further than last year didn’t look good when they lost the services of team captain Daryl Flynn and David Whyte by the 21st minute but Ross Glavin’s men dug deep to prevail on a scoreline of 0-11 to 0-9.



They also overcame the set-back of missing a penalty en route to their claiming ninth county senior football title.



Adam Tyrrell and former Kerry senior football manager Jack O’Connor’s son, Eanna, shared top scoring honours for the winners with four points apiece.



Tyrell missed a first-half penalty but he made amends in the closing stages when finding the target to help secure a memorable win for Moorefield.

Moorefield - T Kinsella; L Healy, M Dempsey, L Callaghan; K Murnaghan (0-1), J Murray, S Healy; D Flynn, A Masterson; D Whyte, E Heavey (0-2), C O'Connor; A Tyrrell (0-4f), E O'Connor (0-4, 2f, 1'45), N Hurley Lynch. Subs: R Sweeney for N Hurley Lynch, R Houlihan for S Healy, A Mullins for C O'Connor.

Celbridge - S McNamara; M Konstantin, M O'Grady, O Lyons; D McEvoy, H McGrillen, K Flynn (0-1); C Brophy, F Conway; T Archbold, D Hughes (0-3, 1f), J Costello; S Harte (0-3, 2f), P Brophy (0-1), K Murphy. Subs: D Corcoran (0-1) for D McEvoy, M O'Sullivan for K Murphy, K O'Callaghan for T Archbold, P Carty for S Harte.

Referee - N McKenna.