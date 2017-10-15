Donegal SFC final: Kilcar bridge 24 year gap 15 October 2017





Kilcar captain Patrick McBrearty lifts the Dr Maguire Cup.

Kilcar are Donegal senior football champions for the first time since 1993 after they got the better of Naomh Conaill in Ballybofey today.

A low-scoring encounter finished 0-7 to 0-4 in Kilcar’s favour.

Naomh Conaill’s cause wasn’t helped by red cards shown to Dermot Molloy and Eoghan McGettigan but Kilcar deserved their success.

Four points without reply during the second quarter, including three from county star Paddy McBrearty, helped them to take a three point lead into the break.

Neither side failed to score during the third quarter before Ryan McHugh cancelled out a Eunan Doherty effort and Kilcar went on to claim the Dr Maguire Cup.

Kilcar - E McGinley; B McGinley, C McShane, P Carr; R McHugh (0-1), M Hegarty (0-1), B Shovlin; C McGinley, M McHugh (0-1); A McClean, C Doherty (0-1), M McClean; S McBrearty, E McHugh, P McBrearty (0-3, 2f). Subs: M Sweeney for A McClean, S Shovlin for C Doherty, A Carr for M McClean.

Naomh Conaill - S McGrath; J Campbell, U Doherty, AJ Gallagher; E Waide, A Thompson, K McGettigan; L McLoone, C Thompson (0-1); B McDyer, M Boyle, E Doherty (0-1); D Molloy (0-2f), E McGettigan, E O'Donnell. Subs: A Thompson for K McGettigan, J O'Malley for U Doherty, J McLoone for E Doherty, C Gallagher for J Campbell, L Thompson for M Boyle.

Referee - E McFeely.