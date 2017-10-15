Offaly SFC final: McNamee points the way for Rhode 15 October 2017





Rhode's Niall McNamee.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Rhode's Niall McNamee.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Rhode captured their 28th Offaly SFC title success at Clara’s expense in O’Connor Park today.

Eight points from Niall McNamee (two from play) paved the way for a 0-12 to 0-9 victory.

It was a workmanlike performance from Paschal Kelleghan’s side who will now face Portlaoise in the Leinster Club SFC.

They were quick out of the blocks and raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead by the 18th minute.

They subsequently took their foot off the gas, however, and Clara fought back to reduce the deficit to two points by the halfway stage.

Two points without reply from Pa Smith got the underdogs back on level terms early in the second half but Rhode delved deep into their wealth of experience to eke out the win with McNamee’s accuracy from placed balls central to their victory.

Rhode - K Garry; J McPadden, B Darby, J Kavanagh; S Hannon (0-1), N Darby, D Kavanagh; A McNamee, D Garry; P Sullivan, R McNamee (0-2), C McNamee; P McPadden (0-1), A Sullivan, N McNamee (0-8, 5f, 1'45). Subs: C Heavey for D Kavanagh, S Sullivan for D Garry, G McNamee for P McPadden, M Rigney for R McNamee.

Clara - J Deehan; C Doyle, R Slammon, L Monaghan; M Mitchell, C Stewart, J Ledwith; T Deehan (0-3, 2f), R Brady; R Mitchell (0-1), J O’Hara (0-2), P Smith (0-2); S Brady, G Guilfoyle (0-1), L Dignam. Subs: J Fleming for J O’Hara (BC), D Fleming for P Smith, D Falsey for M Mitchell, P Deehan for L Dignam, A Gavin for J Ledwith.

Referee - G Keyes.