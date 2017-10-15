Limerick SHC final: Impressive Na Piarsaigh dispose of Kilmallock 15 October 2017





Na Piarsaigh's Ronan Lynch with Kilmallock's Gavin O'Mahony

With Adrian Breen in top form, Na Piarsaigh were crowned Limerick senior hurling champions for 2017 at the Gaelic Grounds today.

The 2016 All-Ireland Club champions produced an impressive performance to run out 1-22 to 2-14 winners over Kilmallock.

A strong first-half showing saw the team in sky blue go into the break with a commanding 0-14 to 0-7 advantage.

Shane Dowling raised five white flags in that period and they extended their lead to double digits shortly after the resumption.

David Dempsey’s 47th minute goal effectively ended the game as a contest while Kilmallock netted two consolation goals via Jake Mulcahy and Graeme Mulcahy late on.

Right half-forward Breen finished as the winners' top scorer with six points to his name.

After they finish celebrating their fourth county title success, Breen & Co will commence preparations for a Munster Club SHC quarter-final date with Cork representatives Blackrock which is fixed to be played on November 5th.

Na Piarsaigh - P Kennedy; J Boylan, M Casey, N Buckley; T Grimes (0-1), C King, A Dempsey (0-1); S Dowling (0-5f), W O’Donoghue; R Lynch (0-2, 1f), D Breen (0-1), D Dempsey (1-2); A Breen (0-6), K Downes (0-3), P Casey (0-1). Subs: G Brown for S Dowling, C Boylan for D Breen, M Foley for W O’Donoghue, J O’Brien for J Boylan.

Kilmallock - B Hennessy; L Hurley, M O’Loughlin, A Costelloe; D Joy, Philip O’Loughlin, Paddy O’Loughlin; J Mulcahy (1-1), K O’Donnell (0-3); P O’Brien (0-1), G O’Mahony (0-1), M Houlihan (0-1f); G Mulcahy (1-4), R Hanley (0-1), E Ryan (0-2f). Subs: O O’Reilly for E Ryan, D Woulfe for M Houlihan.

Referee - D O’Callaghan.