Wicklow SFC final: Rathnew reel off three early goals 15 October 2017





Rathnew manager Harry Murphy.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Rathnew manager Harry Murphy.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Three first-half goals laid the foundations for Rathnew’s 3-8 to 0-12 victory over Blessington at Aughrim today.

Mark Doyle, Leighton Glynn and James Stafford found the back of the Blessington net inside the opening 23 minutes as Harry Murphy’s charges raced into a 3-4 to 0-3 lead.

To their credit, Blessington recovered their composure to outscore their opponents by nine points to four over the remainder of the contest but the damage was done by Rathnew in that devastating early spell.