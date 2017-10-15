Kerry SHC final replay: Boyle is Ballyduff's hat-trick hero 15 October 2017





After last week’s dead heat, Ballyduff finished with their noses in front in today’s Kerry SHC final replay at Austin Stack Park.

Shane Conway rescued a draw for Lixnaw seven days ago but Ballyduff are celebrating this evening after they prevailed on a scoreline of 4-13 to 1-19.

Aidan Boyle’s first-half hat-trick boosted the winners into a 3-7 to 1-10 half-time lead.

Ricky Heffernan raised Lixnaw’s green flag but they were left with a mountain to climb after Mikey Boyle pounced for the winners’ fourth goal six minutes after the resumption.

Ballyduff finished the game with 14 men following the dismissal of Padraig O’Grady for a second yellow card offence on the three quarter hour mark.