London SHC final: Kilburn dethrone three-in-a-row chasing Robert Emmetts 15 October 2017





McGovern Park, Ruislip, the home of London GAA.

Pic via Official London Gaa on Facebook.

Kilburn Gaels threw a spanner in the works of Robert Emmetts’ London SHC three-in-a-row bid at Ruislip today.

The underdogs upset the odds when registering a 1-16 to 0-14 victory.

A goal on the stroke of half-time was a key ingredient in their winning formula and they led by 1-8 to 0-6 at the midway point.