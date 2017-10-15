"I showed a lack of judgement in this situation for which I am genuinely sorry" 15 October 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donal Og Cusack in action for Cork in 2008.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Donal Óg Cusack has confirmed that he is the 'prominent former GAA player' who provided a character reference for convicted paedophile Tom Humphries.

The current Clare hurling coach issued a statement via his twitter account last night and says he is ‘genuinely sorry’ for what he termed a ‘lack of judgement’.

Disgraced former Irish Times journalist Humphries has pleaded guilty to six offences including the sexual exploitation and defilement of a child.

He co-wrote the All-Ireland winning Cork goalkeeper’s autobiography 'Come What May’.

“I am the sportsman referenced as having written a character reference in the Tom Humphries case,” Cusack stated.

“I absolutely condemn the crimes he has committed. I cannot begin to imagine the terrible suffering of the victim.

“I apologise for any hurt or offence caused by my action. My intention was to help a human in a dark place who asked me for help.

“I showed a lack of judgement in this situation for which I am genuinely sorry.

“I will not be making any further comment and wish to let Justice take its course.”

Last weekend Sunday Times journalist David Walsh admitted that he had also submitted a character letter of support to the court for his former colleague.