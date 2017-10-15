Another final, another man-of-the-match award for David Clifford 15 October 2017





Kerry's David Clifford celebrates after scoring a goal against Derry.

Kerry prodigy David Clifford continued his rich vein of scoring form as East Kerry overcame St Brendan’s in the Kerry MFC final yesterday.

The number 14 – who racked up 4-4 in the All-Ireland MFC final win over Derry – contributed six points as his team ran out 2-14 to 1-15 winners at Austin Stack Park.

The Fossa clubman’s performance earned him the ‘man-of-the-match’ accolade.