Another final, another man-of-the-match award for David Clifford
15 October 2017
Kerry's David Clifford celebrates after scoring a goal against Derry.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
Kerry prodigy David Clifford continued his rich vein of scoring form as East Kerry overcame St Brendan’s in the Kerry MFC final yesterday.
The number 14 – who racked up 4-4 in the All-Ireland MFC final win over Derry – contributed six points as his team ran out 2-14 to 1-15 winners at Austin Stack Park.
The Fossa clubman’s performance earned him the ‘man-of-the-match’ accolade.