Dublin SFC: holders see off 13-man Jude's to reach fifth straight final 14 October 2017





St. Vincent's Diarmuid Connolly and Kevin McManamon of St. Jude's.

Mossy Quinn scored 1-4 as holders St. Vincent's qualified for the Dublin SFC final for their fifth year in succession thanks to a 4-12 to 1-12 victory over 13-man St. Jude's in the second of this evening's semi-finals at Parnell Park.

Brian Mullins' charges will face northside rivals Ballymun Kickhams in the decider after Nathan Mullins, Quinn, Shane Carthy and Sligo's Brendan Egan all raised green flags. St. Jude's were well in contention up until the dismissals of Mark Sweeney and goalkeeper Paul Copeland following separate incidents in the second half. Kevin McManamon scored 0-4 (0-3) for the southsiders, but it wasn't enough.

The sides were level on 1-4 to 0-7 at half-time with Mullins finding the net for the Marino men via the inside of the post. Diarmuid Connolly kicked Vin's in front eight minutes after the restart, only for Cork native Niall Coakley to level at the other end.

But things went pear-shaped for the Templeogue outfit following Copeland's red card for a high tackle on Ruairi Trainor. Points from Quinn and Varley had the champions three up before Connolly found Quinn for a well-taken goal.

Carthy and Egan also beat replacement JB Carty to put the result beyond doubt before another St. Jude's substitute Diarmuid McLoughlin grabbed a late consolation goal.