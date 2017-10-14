Moo-ving story behind twitter account operator's late arrival at final 14 October 2017





Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

Only in the GAA...

The Fermanagh senior football league final was played in Brewster Park tonight and resulted into a 1-12 to 1-11 victory for Devenish over Ederney.

But for those outside of the two competing clubs, it will probably be best remembered for an hilarious apology by the Fermanagh GAA Twitter account operator after he turned up late because his cow was calving!