Clare SFC: Kilmurry have that bit extra 14 October 2017





Kilmurry-Ibrickane's Peter O'Dwyer.

Kilmurry-Ibrickane's Peter O'Dwyer.

Champions Kilmurry-Ibrickane are through to another Clare SFC final after a dramatic 2-10 to 2-9 extra-time victory over Cratloe at Cusack Park today.

Peter O'Dwyer scored a last-gasp point as Kilmurry repeated last year's county final win. They will meet the winners of tomorrow's semi-final between Miltown and Clondegad in this year's decider.

Cratloe held a slender 0-5 to 0-4 lead at half-time before the holders had restored parity at 0-7 apiece entering the closing stages. The south-east Clare men looked set to prevail when Cathal McInerney slotted home a penalty, only for Niall Hickey to equalise with a late goal from a quickly-taken free.

Keith King (Kilmurry) and Rian Considine (Cratloe) traded goals in the first period of extra-time, at the end of which Cratloe led 2-9 to 2-7. But the holders scored three unanswered points in the second period to edge home.