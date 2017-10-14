Dublin SFC: Rock and Whelan goals ease Ballymun into final
14 October 2017
Ballymun Kickhams' Jason Whelan and Ross McGowan of Kilmacud Crokes.
©INPHO/Bryan Keane.
Goals from Dean Rock and Jason Whelan helped Ballymun Kickhams to a 2-15 to 1-10 victory over 14-man Kilmacud Crokes in the first of the Dublin SFC semi-finals at Parnell Park this evening.
All-Ireland final match winner Rock finished with 1-3 to his credit while Paddy Small - younger brother of John - hit five points from play as the championship favourites set up a meeting with either St. Vincent's or St. Jude's in the final.
In what was a repeat of the 2012 decider, Crokes played over 40 minutes of the game with only 14 men after former county hurler Ross O'Carroll received a straight red card for an incident involving James McCarthy. They were dealt a further blow in the 27th minute when Whelan finished a well-worked move to the net to give the winners a 1-8 to 0-3 lead at the break.
Dublin team-mates Paul Mannion and Philly McMahon exchanged points on the restart, but Kickhams never looked back after Rock scored their second goal from a penalty. Mannion and veteran Pat Burke kicked some excellent scores for Crokes who managed a late consolation goal through Mark Vaughan.