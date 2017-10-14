Leitrim SHC final: Carrick sweep to 32nd title 14 October 2017





Carrick's Liam Moreton in action for Leitrim.

Carrick were crowned Leitrim senior hurling champions for a 32nd time following a 3-11 to 0-8 victory over holders Cluainin Iomaint at Pairc Sean MacDiarmada this afternoon.

Man of the match Colm Moreton scored 1-5 from full forward, with his brother Liam grabbing 2-0 for the winners who had taken a 1-5 to 0-5 lead into the interval.

Colm Moreton hit the first goal in the 21st minute as Cluainin had to wait until the 52nd minute to open their second half account from a Gavin O'Hagan free before their fate was sealed by late goals from the Moreton brothers.