Galway SHC: St. Thomas' dethroned by Killimordaly as Portumna also progress 14 October 2017





St. Thomas' Conor Cooney.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. St. Thomas' Conor Cooney.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

There was a big upset in the Galway SHC this afternoon when Killimordaly sent champions St. Thomas' packing with a narrow 1-19 to 2-15 victory.

In the first of a SHC preliminary quarter-final double-header at Kenny Park, the club of the late, great Tony Keady reached their first quarter-final in three years thanks to a terrific display. They led by 0-5 to 0-3 after 12 minutes before Galway All-Ireland winner Conor Cooney goaled for the holders. But Killimordaly rallied to lead by 1-10 to 1-7 at the break and survived a late scare when St. Thomas' got in for a second goal to prevail by the minimum.

Portumna's Joe Canning. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Joe Canning's Portumna are also through to the last eight thanks to a 4-21 to 2-19 win over Castlegar, having led by 2-7 to 0-8 at half-time. Athenry will also stage the last two SHC preliminary quarter-finals tomorrow afternoon featuring Tommy Larkins v Clarinbridge and Cappataggle v Kilnadeema-Leitrim.

After today's results, Killimordaly and Portumna join Gort, Sarsfields, Liam Mellowes and Craughwell in the quarter-finals.