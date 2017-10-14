Connolly rules out hurling switch 14 October 2017





St. Vincent's Diarmuid Connolly with Andrew Cunningham of St. Sylvester's.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. St. Vincent's Diarmuid Connolly with Andrew Cunningham of St. Sylvester's.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Diarmuid Connolly has ended speculation about a possible switch to the Dublin hurlers by declaring "that ship has sailed".

The appointment of fellow clubman Pat Gilroy as Dublin hurling manager this week had fuelled rumours that the St. Vincent's dual star could be lured away from Jim Gavin's football panel. But despite missing most of this year's football championship through suspension and being regularly targeted by the opposition, Connolly has no intention of switching codes.

"I probably would have been able to do it if I picked hurling at 20 or 21 years of age, but I went the other way and picked football. So I think that ship has sailed," the 30-year told eirSport.