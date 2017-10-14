Home comforts for London 14 October 2017





The London team stand for the national anthem before their All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 1B clash against Carlow at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

It went unnoticed to many when the draft 2018 Allianz League fixture list was released yesterday that one county will play all of their matches at home.

That county is London, who were forced to play all of their league games away from home last season owning to the redevelopment of McGovern Park in Ruislip.

Ciaran Deely's football charges will be hoping to make home advantage count after picking up just one win at Carlow's expense last season. They open their 2018 campaign against the same opponents on Saturday, January 27. The hurlers will also be aiming to improve on their 2017 Allianz League campaign with home ties against Carlow, Kerry, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath.