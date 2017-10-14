Glynn gunning for a remarkable 20th county medal 14 October 2017





Wicklow dual star Leighton Glynn will go in search of his 20th senior championship medal across both codes tomorrow when he captains Rathnew against Blessington in the Wicklow SFC final.

The 35-year-old is looking to add to the latest Wicklow SHC medal he won a fortnight ago when he helped Glenealy to dethrone Bray Emmets. Despite having lined out in nearly 30 county finals, he never tires of playing in them.

“It’s the same feeling, the same excitement coming up to them and the same feeling if you win it and the complete opposite if you lose them. The older you get, the less opportunities you’ll get to be in them, so they mean just as much as the first,” Glynn told the Wicklow People.

Surprisingly, the former International Rules player is looking to skipper Rathnew to Wicklow SFC glory for the first time, having missed out 10 years ago when ‘The Village’ lost to Baltinglass after a replay.

“I don’t care who lifts it as long as we can get the win,” he said.

“Obviously, it’d be nice because I’ve never done it before, but I honestly wouldn’t care who goes up to collect the cup as long as we can get over the line.”

