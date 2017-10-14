Masters competitions down to knockout stages 14 October 2017





Tyrone Masters celebrate Tyrone Masters celebrate

The launch of the knockout stages of the All-Ireland Masters football competitions will take place in the Sligo Park Hotel tonight (8pm).

The following are the fixtures, venues and times for the semi-finals. All games are on Saturday, October 21.

All-Ireland semi-finals

Donegal v Mayo in Ballymote, Co. Sligo @ 2.30pm

Sligo v Cavan in Drumlish, Co. Longford @ 5pm

Shield semi-finals

Tyrone v Offaly in Ballinagh, Co. Cavan @ 3.30pm

Roscommon v Galway @ 3.30pm in either Ballintubber, Co. Roscommon or Clonbeirne, Co. Glaway. This venue will be decided by coin toss at tonight's launch.

Plate semi-finals

Westmeath v Leitrim/Longford in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford @ 4pm.

Monaghan v Kildare in Killloe Emmett Og, Longford @ 3pm.

In the event of a draw, there will be no extra-time and replays will be on Saturday, October 28.

