McMahon book launch in DCU on Monday 14 October 2017





Dublin's Philly McMahon.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Dublin's Philly McMahon.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Fresh from his appearance on The Late Late Show last night, Philly McMahon will launch his new book, ‘The Choice’, in The Helix, DCU on Monday.

A native of nearby Ballymun, the five-time Dublin All-Ireland winning defender will be joined by radio and TV presenter Matt Cooper and a host of other guests to celebrate the launch.

The event will get underway at 7pm. McMahon will answer questions from the audience before signing copies of his book. He will also be in Eason’s on O’Connell Street on Sunday for a special signing at 1.30pm.

In the autobiography, McMahon recounts the tough childhood he endured growing up in Ballymun, as well as his relationship with his brother John, who died tragically in 2012 following a long addiction to heroin.

This evening, McMahon will be in action for Ballymun Kickhams at Parnell Park as they bid to reach the Dublin SFC final at Kilmacud Crokes’ expense.

Join us on Sunday for our Live Match Tracker with minute-by-minute updates from eighteen county finals plus Kilcoo versus Slaughtneil.