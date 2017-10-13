Watch: new O'Moore Park Training Centre is progressing nicely

13 October 2017

O'Moore Park Portlaoise

Laois GAA has released a video showing the progress of its new Training Centre beside O'Moore Park.

The new facility will consist of three Croke Park-sized pitches, all of which are floodlit, and a 17,000 sq ft complex that will include four modern dressing rooms, a large gym, a kitchen and catering area, public toilets and storage rooms. Work on the complex is expected to be completed by next April.

The project is costing over €3 million, €1 million of which has come from the GAA's Central Council. The site was once owned by Portlaoise GAA club who sold it to a developer during the Celtic Tiger era. However, it was never developed and eventually made its way back into the hands of Laois GAA.

Youtube credit: Laois O'Moore

Join us on Sunday for our Live Match Tracker with minute-by-minute updates from eighteen county finals plus Kilcoo versus Slaughtneil.




Most Read Stories

Draft 2018 Allianz League fixtures released

Big Dan casts doubt over Waterford management's future

O'Mahony: Mayo best team never to win All-Ireland

LGFA plays down threat posed by Aussie Rules

Your guide to this weekend's club fixtures including 19 county finals

CPA expresses "continued frustration" over master fixtures


Android app on Google Play