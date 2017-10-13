Watch: new O'Moore Park Training Centre is progressing nicely 13 October 2017





O'Moore Park Portlaoise O'Moore Park Portlaoise

Laois GAA has released a video showing the progress of its new Training Centre beside O'Moore Park.

The new facility will consist of three Croke Park-sized pitches, all of which are floodlit, and a 17,000 sq ft complex that will include four modern dressing rooms, a large gym, a kitchen and catering area, public toilets and storage rooms. Work on the complex is expected to be completed by next April.

The project is costing over €3 million, €1 million of which has come from the GAA's Central Council. The site was once owned by Portlaoise GAA club who sold it to a developer during the Celtic Tiger era. However, it was never developed and eventually made its way back into the hands of Laois GAA.

Youtube credit: Laois O'Moore

Join us on Sunday for our Live Match Tracker with minute-by-minute updates from eighteen county finals plus Kilcoo versus Slaughtneil.