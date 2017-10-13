Buzz still there for King 13 October 2017





Na Piarsaigh captain Cathal King lifts the cup ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Na Piarsaigh captain Cathal King lifts the cup ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Na Piarsaigh captain Cathal King is in no doubt that the 'buzz' of playing in a county final is still there for him, despite lining out in his sixth in nine years on Sunday.

King is one of six players that have played in all six Limerick county finals, with the club playing in their first ever back in 2009. Since then, they have won three county titles, three Munster club medals and an All-Ireland club title.

Regardless of that, the defender is adamant that he is looking forward to this weekend's clash against Kilmallock as he was for his first county final.

“County final day is massive,” King told the Limerick Leader. “County final day is still the biggest day and we want more of those titles to come back to this group of players with the talent we have.

“We know its difficult but we feel we have the players capable of getting more medals. It feels very much the same – being out of the loop last year makes you appreciate it more.

“We have to show respect to the medals we have won but there also has to be respect to want to win those medals again.”

