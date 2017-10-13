Cuteness prolongs Bergin's career 13 October 2017





Mountbellew-Moylough star Joe Bergin in action for Galway.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mountbellew-Moylough star Joe Bergin in action for Galway.©INPHO/James Crombie.

At the start of the year, former Galway footballer Joe Bergin took his time on deciding whether or not to carry on playing for his club.

Having spoken with new Mountbellew/Moylough manager Michael Donnellan, the decision to carry on for another year was made and now the four-time Connacht SFC winner is preparing for a county final against Corofin on Sunday.

At 36 years of age, Bergin is probably not as mobile as he once was and he admitted to the Connacht Tribune that adapting his game has helped enhance his career.

“When you get to 36 years of age, you've got to be a little cuter. You can't think you're going to go out and run the legs off lads for 60 minutes. You have to curtail your game to suit your needs,” said Bergin.

“My role now wouldn't be the same as what it was in the past. I suppose I would have been seen as someone who needed to score four or five points every game I went out, but that pressure isn't on me anymore.”

Bergin acknowledges that they face a huge task to wrestle the Frank Fox Cup from defending champions Corofin, but the former county footballer believes that they can make amends for the defeat to the same opposition in 2015.

“Corofin are a huge challenge, let's be honest about it. But we know Corofin quite well at this stage and they know us pretty well. For us, it's focusing on ourselves and our performance. Two thousand and fifteen was perhaps a bit soon for a lot of our young lads. But now I believe we are ready.”

Join us on Sunday for our Live Match Tracker with minute-by-minute updates from eighteen county finals plus Kilcoo versus Slaughtneil.