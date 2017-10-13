O'Driscoll tweets support for 'Gooch' testimonial 13 October 2017





Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll and former Kerry star Colm Cooper.

Brian O'Driscoll has tweeted his support for Colm Cooper's upcoming testimonial dinner.

The groundbreaking corporate dinner in Dublin on October 27, which is expected to raise €250,000, has greatly divided opinion within the GAA. Two charities will benefit from a proportion of the proceeds - the Kerry Cancer Support Group and Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children in Dublin as well as Kerry GAA and Cooper's club Dr Crokes.

Irish rugby legend O'Driscoll has expressed surprise at the reaction to the event:

No idea what all the hoo haa about this legend having a Testimonial is. If ever a man deserved… https://t.co/qfo9VoTMW7 — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) October 12, 2017

What do you mean it’s not my sport? I’ve played it, I watch it, I understand it. What makes my opinion any less relevant than yours?! https://t.co/4rV4b7x8Jg — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) October 12, 2017

