O'Driscoll tweets support for 'Gooch' testimonial

13 October 2017

Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll and former Kerry star Colm Cooper.

Brian O'Driscoll has tweeted his support for Colm Cooper's upcoming testimonial dinner.

The groundbreaking corporate dinner in Dublin on October 27, which is expected to raise €250,000, has greatly divided opinion within the GAA. Two charities will benefit from a proportion of the proceeds - the Kerry Cancer Support Group and Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children in Dublin as well as Kerry GAA and Cooper's club Dr Crokes.

Irish rugby legend O'Driscoll has expressed surprise at the reaction to the event:




