Determined Morey sets sight on redemption 13 October 2017





Sixmilebridge's Seadna Morey.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Sixmilebridge's Seadna Morey.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Having failed to defend their county title from the previous year is a painful memory for Sixmilebridge, according to their county star Seadna Morey.

The Clare defender admits that their performances in 2016 were below par and not near good enough to defend the title, something that they are not pleased about.

However, they can make amends on Sunday when they take on Clooney-Quin in the final and Sixmilebridge will enter as strong favourites to regain their title.

“As a group, we were not happy with last year; we did not perform,” Morey acknowledged to the Clare Champion. “Any sports person will tell you that if you don't perform, it will get you annoyed.

“This year we are very focused on getting a performance from ourselves in every game and, so far, it has brought us to the final. We will be focusing on getting another good performance and, hopefully, it will get is over the line.”

