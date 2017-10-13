Divided loyalties in Donegal 13 October 2017





The Naomh Conaill team celebrate winning the Donegal SFC title in 2015.

©INPHO/Presseye/Donna McBride.

Every year, county finals around the country often see families with divided loyalties.

That will certainly be the case in the Regan household in Donegal this week as Martin Regan is manager of county finalists Naomh Conaill, while his wife Orla is daughter of Kilcar chairman John Carr.

The sides meet in Sunday's county final and the Carr family is steeped in Kilcar GAA, but their son in law will be hoping to come out on top this weekend.

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat, Regan joked that there hasn't been much talk in the house in the lead up to the final.

"It has been quiet for the last week and it will be quiet this week, but we will get back speaking in eight or nine days, hopefully," joked Regan.

"County final is always a great occasion. This year probably more than most with the two teams in the final, seniors and reserves. That's a first and it's huge for the club and one we are looking forward too."

