LGFA plays down threat posed by Aussie Rules

Mayo's Sarah Rowe.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is unconcerned about the potential impact of the new Australian Football Women's League.

Mayo stars Cora Staunton and Sarah Rowe have been linked with a move to the professional league which only runs for two months - February and March - meaning they wouldn't miss out on any championship football at home. The league's top players earn approximately €20,000 a season.

"This currently isn’t something there has been any discussion on," a spokesperson for the LGFA told RTÉ.

"We have many players who go to Australia every year regardless to travel and they play over there. We have huge numbers playing ladies football in Australia and many of these play other sports, including Australian Rules and rugby.

"Our current discussion centres around growing our own game here and internationally."

