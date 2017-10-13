McBrearty keen to make amends 13 October 2017





Kilcar's Patrick McBrearty with Aiden McDevitt of Glenswilly.

©INPHO/Kieran Murray. Kilcar's Patrick McBrearty with Aiden McDevitt of Glenswilly.©INPHO/Kieran Murray.

Kilcar and Donegal forward Patrick McBrearty is determined to make amends for last year's county SFC final loss in this Sunday's decider.

Naomh Conaill are the opposition this time around and having lost to Glenswilly last year, McBrearty and his team mates don't want to be on the losing side again.

The county star captains the side and he told the Donegal Democrat that they hope to have rectified the mistakes that cost them the title last year.

“It's a massive honour leading the boys out. It's been a long year, getting over the group stage first and then getting to this stage. It's been a long process. Delighted we're back, like last year and hope we go one further,” said McBrearty.

Donegal's only All-Star nominee this year added: “It is going to be a massive test against Glenties. We have played them a lot over the last couple of years. I think the two teams know each other well. It is going to be a good game.

“We have no divine right to win a county title. Yeah, we have won titles at minor and under-21; we have yet to win the senior and we would like to win the senior. We have a young team and are trying our best. In the final, we will give it our best shot and hope that it's good enough on the day.”

Join us on Sunday for our Live Match Tracker with minute-by-minute updates from eighteen county finals plus Kilcoo versus Slaughtneil.