McCarthy urges Connolly to stick with football 13 October 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Diarmuid Connolly in action for St. Vincent's hurlers.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

James McCarthy is hoping newly-appointed Dublin hurling manager Pat Gilroy won't be able to coax Diarmuid Connolly away from the football fold.

Former Kerry star Paul Galvin suggested in the wake of Connolly's 12-week suspension this summer that he should consider switching codes in his later inter-county career to avoid being targeted. The 30-year-old St. Vincent's dual star already has five All-Ireland football medals and may fancy a run with the hurlers before he retires.

“I certainly hope not, but you never know in life,” said McCarthy after he was named the PwC GAA/GPA player of the month for September.

“He’s obviously playing well for St Vincent’s now as well, but I’d be hoping he’d definitely continue with us next year. I suppose you don’t really know.

“I’ve seen clips of him hurling like everyone else. He seems to be well able for it as well. At the same time, you can imagine that the jump from club hurling to county is a massive leap. We’ll see.”

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland winning midfielder has expressed astonishment at his club Ballymun Kickhams' billing as favourites for the Dublin and Leinster club SFC titles. Their title credentials are set to be severely tested by Kilmacud Crokes in tomorrow night's Dublin SFC semi-final.

“It’s a bit ridiculous, isn’t it?” he remarked.

“We haven’t won the county title in a few years. But I suppose that’s probably decided because we have a few county players and we’ve a mix of guys who are there or thereabouts with Dublin. But we have to earn the right to be that hotly-tipped and we haven’t over the last three or four years.”

