Maher targets Munster run

Thurles Sarsfields' Ronan Maher, Denis Maher and Padraic Maher with the Dan Breen Cup.

Thurles Sarsfields captain Padraic Maher has stressed that their attentions turned to the Munster club SHC straight after last Sunday's county final win.

Sarsfields completed a four-in-a-row when defeating Borris-Ileigh last weekend and now they face the Waterford champions in the Munster club SHC.

The Waterford SHC is only at the semi-final stage, but Maher admitted to the Tipperary Star that they will be focusing on getting themselves right over the coming weeks.

“It is important for us to get back into training and prepare for the Waterford champions,” said Maher. “I suppose when you are after winning four county finals people look at the team and say, well, what did they do after that?

“So it would be great if we could push on to another level or two and see what happens after that. We are looking forward to the challenge. We will really give it 110% - we want to drive on as a group and if we are good enough we are good enough.”

