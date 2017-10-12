Strong Australian squad named for Rules series 12 October 2017





Australia team huddle Australia team huddle

Australia coach Chris Scott has named his 17-man squad for next month’s International Rules series against Ireland.

Joe Kernan’s Irish side will travel Down Under as defending champions, having claimed the Cormac McAnallen Cup in Croke Park two years ago, and come up against an Aussie side which includes three members of this year’s Grand Final runners-up Adelaide.

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury, who last played in the series in 2008, told AFL afl.com.au: “The lure of playing for Australia is fairly strong. We don’t get the opportunity to do that in our code so any chance we can to do that, and that’s why guys are so keen now.”

Australia squad to face Ireland:

Gary Ablett (Gold Coast)

Eddie Betts (Adelaide)

Travis Boak (Port Adelaide)

Shaun Burgoyne (Hawthorn)

Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

Nathan Fyfe (Fremantle)

Brendon Goddard (Essendon)

Toby Greene (Greater Western Sydney)

Michael Hibberd (Melbourne)

Rory Laird (Adelaide)

Zac Merrett (Essendon)

Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

Paddy Ryder (Port Adelaide)

Joel Selwood (Geelong)

Rory Sloane (Adelaide)

Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide)

Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions)