McCarthy backs Gilroy appointment 12 October 2017





Pat Gilroy as manager of the Dublin senior footballers in 2012.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Pat Gilroy as manager of the Dublin senior footballers in 2012.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Five-time All-Ireland SFC winner James McCarthy has backed former manager Pat Gilroy to be a success with Dublin’s senior hurlers.

Speaking after being announced as the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Month for September, McCarthy said he believes that Gilroy, who was confirmed as Ger Cunningham’s successor yesterday, possesses all the right attributes to improve the capital men’s fortunes.

“It's a very good appointment for the hurlers and I'm sure they'll be happy with him,” said the Ballymun Kickhams man.

“I know from experience he's a very good manager. He'll get a very united bunch, get everyone together, and maybe the guys who are not there at the moment I reckon will come back in.

“He makes you want to play. He gets teams very driven and wanting to play for Dublin.

“From the start he organised and pooled everything really well. Everyone knew what was going on and that's half the battle when you're working with 35 players and 10 or 15 in the backroom team.

“You need to be able to know everyone's role and job and he was really good at doing that.”