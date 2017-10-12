Duffy's term 'hugely successful', says Brennan 12 October 2017





GAA director general Paraic Duffy speaks at Congress.

GAA director general Paraic Duffy speaks at Congress.

Former GAA president Nickey Brennan has described Paraic Duffy’s 10-year term as director general as “hugely successful”.

Duffy announced yesterday that he will retire from his position in March, having informed the GAA’s Central Council and Management Committee of his decision, and Brennan has suggested that the Monaghan man will prove a tough act to follow.

“His 10-year term will be seen as hugely positive, hugely successful and he has effected a range of change in the GAA that has seen it move steadily,” the Kilkenny native told the Irish Daily Mirror.

“You’ve got to bear in mind that the early part of his time in the GAA was when Ireland, economically, was in fairly dire straits.

“Yet, in all of that time the GAA has continued to prosper and has continued to be a solid organisation and it has managed to ride out the difficult times.

“I’m not suggesting they’re over but certainly they’re better than they were some years ago and the GAA certainly rode out that very impressively and his stewardship would be one of the key reasons why that was possible.”