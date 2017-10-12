Johnston blow for Kilcoo 12 October 2017





Kilcoo's Ryan Johnston with Crossmaglen Rangers' Paul McKeown.

Down champions Kilcoo will be without key forward Ryan Johnston for Sunday’s Ulster club SFC preliminary round clash against Slaughtneil.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the Magpies’ playmaker has been ruled out with a metatarsal injury he sustained during his club's county final victory over Burren last Sunday week.

The news comes as a huge blow for Kilcoo boss Paul McIver as his side look to upset the odds against last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists in Newry this weekend.