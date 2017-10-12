Banty back in management 12 October 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Seamus McEnaney while in charge of the Wexford footballers.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Seamus McEnaney has been appointed as Monaghan’s new minor football manager for 2018.

The Corduff man’s appointment ends speculation linking him with various other county posts, having been thought to be in the running for both Donegal and Louth when the jobs were vacant.

In August, McEnaney stepped down as Wexford boss after just one year in charge of the Slayneysiders, citing the long journey from Monaghan to the Model County as his reason for doing so.

He led his native Farney County to two Ulster SFC final appearances before managing Meath from 2010 to 2012.

2017 saw Monaghan’s minor footballers exit the Ulster championship at the quarter-final stage to neighbours Cavan, after having overcome Fermanagh in the preliminary round.